Lincoln Ridge

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: 60lb limit no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off street parking included garages for $45 per month. Other. 1 parking spot is included in 1 bedroom's rent. 2 parking spots are included in 2 bedroom's rent. If you rent a garage this counts as one of your spots.
Storage Details: Storage on balcony/patio or located in garage