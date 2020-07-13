All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

Lincoln Ridge

4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr · (608) 530-6946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI 53719

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0906 · Avail. Oct 7

$973

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 0123 · Avail. Jul 31

$973

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 0813 · Avail. Sep 17

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0723 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 1026 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance. We offer:  24/7 fitness room  Off street parking  Seasonal Pool with showers  Spacious Club House is available for activities  Volleyball, tennis and basketball courts

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: 60lb limit no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off street parking included garages for $45 per month. Other. 1 parking spot is included in 1 bedroom's rent. 2 parking spots are included in 2 bedroom's rent. If you rent a garage this counts as one of your spots.
Storage Details: Storage on balcony/patio or located in garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Ridge have any available units?
Lincoln Ridge has 18 units available starting at $973 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Ridge have?
Some of Lincoln Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Ridge offers parking.
Does Lincoln Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Ridge has a pool.
Does Lincoln Ridge have accessible units?
No, Lincoln Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Ridge has units with dishwashers.
