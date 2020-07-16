931 Williamson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 Available 08/15/20 Willy St Spacious 3 bedroom flat with hardwood floors, french doors, huge bedrooms with open LOFT. Available August 15. Located on the south side of Willy St close to the Convention Center, Capitol, UW ,2 blocks from Park and beach. New remodeled bathroom, free laundry, All pets ok with no charge. Large fenced in back yard for your pet. Large deck open to a wooded area with mature 100 yr oak trees. Large front porch. FREE HEAT,WATER-SEWER. Please call James at 608-444-8855



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/madison-wi?lid=12281485



(RLNE5870407)