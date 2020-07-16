All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

931 Williamson Street

931 Williamson Street · (608) 444-8855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

931 Williamson Street, Madison, WI 53703
Marquette

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,690

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Available 08/15/20 Willy St Spacious 3 bedroom flat with hardwood floors, french doors, huge bedrooms with open LOFT. Available August 15. Located on the south side of Willy St close to the Convention Center, Capitol, UW ,2 blocks from Park and beach. New remodeled bathroom, free laundry, All pets ok with no charge. Large fenced in back yard for your pet. Large deck open to a wooded area with mature 100 yr oak trees. Large front porch. FREE HEAT,WATER-SEWER. Please call James at 608-444-8855

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/madison-wi?lid=12281485

(RLNE5870407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Williamson Street have any available units?
931 Williamson Street has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Williamson Street have?
Some of 931 Williamson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Williamson Street currently offering any rent specials?
931 Williamson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Williamson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Williamson Street is pet friendly.
Does 931 Williamson Street offer parking?
No, 931 Williamson Street does not offer parking.
Does 931 Williamson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Williamson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Williamson Street have a pool?
No, 931 Williamson Street does not have a pool.
Does 931 Williamson Street have accessible units?
No, 931 Williamson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Williamson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Williamson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
