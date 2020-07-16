All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

842 Jenifer Street

842 Jenifer Street · (608) 224-9459
Location

842 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI 53703
Marquette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 846 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Updated 3+ bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, independent central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. Internet included. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,950/month rent. $1,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Tyler at 608-224-9459 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Jenifer Street have any available units?
842 Jenifer Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 Jenifer Street have?
Some of 842 Jenifer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Jenifer Street currently offering any rent specials?
842 Jenifer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Jenifer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Jenifer Street is pet friendly.
Does 842 Jenifer Street offer parking?
Yes, 842 Jenifer Street offers parking.
Does 842 Jenifer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 Jenifer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Jenifer Street have a pool?
No, 842 Jenifer Street does not have a pool.
Does 842 Jenifer Street have accessible units?
No, 842 Jenifer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Jenifer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 Jenifer Street has units with dishwashers.
