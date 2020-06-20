4808 Camden Rd 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612



Available August 1st, 2020.



Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment. This home features hardwood floors, separate private basement with laundry hookup, and attached 2 car garage. Also features a common back deck and large front yard.



Please Note: Home will be freshly landscaped, painted, and cleaned, prior to move in.



Nestled on a hill, near the corner of Camden Road and Allis Avenue. This lush, tree-lined neighborhood is centrally located to provide quick and easy access to downtown Madison, Dane County Airport, East-towne Mall or Madison's West side.

