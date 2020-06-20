All apartments in Madison
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4808 Camden Rd 1

4808 Camden Road · (608) 279-6717
Location

4808 Camden Road, Madison, WI 53716

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612

Available August 1st, 2020.

Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment. This home features hardwood floors, separate private basement with laundry hookup, and attached 2 car garage. Also features a common back deck and large front yard.

Please Note: Home will be freshly landscaped, painted, and cleaned, prior to move in.

Nestled on a hill, near the corner of Camden Road and Allis Avenue. This lush, tree-lined neighborhood is centrally located to provide quick and easy access to downtown Madison, Dane County Airport, East-towne Mall or Madison's West side.
Property Id 271612

(RLNE5832230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 Camden Rd 1 have any available units?
4808 Camden Rd 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 Camden Rd 1 have?
Some of 4808 Camden Rd 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 Camden Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4808 Camden Rd 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 Camden Rd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4808 Camden Rd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4808 Camden Rd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4808 Camden Rd 1 does offer parking.
Does 4808 Camden Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 Camden Rd 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 Camden Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 4808 Camden Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4808 Camden Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 4808 Camden Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 Camden Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4808 Camden Rd 1 has units with dishwashers.
