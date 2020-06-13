Amenities

3 Bedroom with large living area, 2 x-large and 1 smaller bedroom.

First Floor Flat.

Available August 15, 2020.



140 E Gorham St #1, Madison



$1550 per month



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease duration: 1 year

Deposit: One month

Laundry: Coin opp in basement

Property Type: 2 flat

Utilities: Heat, Electricity & Water are included.

Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee

Off street parking available in Adjacent lot for $115 per month.

NO SMOKING



Description:

Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Hard wood floors & laundry on site