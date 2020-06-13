All apartments in Madison
140 E Gorham St - 1
140 E Gorham St - 1

140 E Gorham St · (608) 285-2355
Location

140 E Gorham St, Madison, WI 53703
Downtown Madison

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom with large living area, 2 x-large and 1 smaller bedroom.
First Floor Flat.
Available August 15, 2020.

140 E Gorham St #1, Madison

$1550 per month

KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease duration: 1 year
Deposit: One month
Laundry: Coin opp in basement
Property Type: 2 flat
Utilities: Heat, Electricity & Water are included.
Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee
Off street parking available in Adjacent lot for $115 per month.
NO SMOKING

Description:
Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Hard wood floors & laundry on site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 E Gorham St - 1 have any available units?
140 E Gorham St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 E Gorham St - 1 have?
Some of 140 E Gorham St - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 E Gorham St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
140 E Gorham St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 E Gorham St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 E Gorham St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 140 E Gorham St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 140 E Gorham St - 1 does offer parking.
Does 140 E Gorham St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 E Gorham St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 E Gorham St - 1 have a pool?
No, 140 E Gorham St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 140 E Gorham St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 140 E Gorham St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 E Gorham St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 E Gorham St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
