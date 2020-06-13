Amenities
3 Bedroom with large living area, 2 x-large and 1 smaller bedroom.
First Floor Flat.
Available August 15, 2020.
140 E Gorham St #1, Madison
$1550 per month
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease duration: 1 year
Deposit: One month
Laundry: Coin opp in basement
Property Type: 2 flat
Utilities: Heat, Electricity & Water are included.
Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee
Off street parking available in Adjacent lot for $115 per month.
NO SMOKING
Description:
Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Hard wood floors & laundry on site