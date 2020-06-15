All apartments in Madison
Madison, WI
1118 Gammon Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:03 PM

1118 Gammon Lane

1118 Gammon Lane · (608) 620-3122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1118 Gammon Lane, Madison, WI 53719

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,440

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gammon Lane - Townhomes

Location
- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Madison)
- Open 17 acres of open space areas and trails (www.westhaventrails.org)
- Close to EPIC headquarters, University, Exact Science and other businesses
- Near major bus line
- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood
- Schools: Elem: Middleton West, Mid: Glacier Creek, High: Middleton
Technical specifications
- 3 large bedrooms; spacious and homely, bathrooms
- One garage + parking
- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom
- Mini blinds
- Large living room with Fireplace
- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space
- Flooring: hardwood / carpet
- Clean and well-maintained property

Condition
- Clean and well-maintained property
- Recently painted
- Well-insulated
- Energy efficient light fixtures

Amenities
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal
- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer - Included
- Central air
- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)

Thanks for looking and have a great day!

Rent + All Utilities (Water, Sewer, Electric)
Available: Soon
Contact Information: 608 620 3122
Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com

Keywords: Apartment, Apartments, Home, Duplex, Condominium, Town Home, Townhouse, House for Rent, West Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Verona, EPIC, University of Wisconsin, Hospital, Wheel chair, Verona School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

