1118 Gammon Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Gammon Lane - Townhomes



Location

- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Madison)

- Open 17 acres of open space areas and trails (www.westhaventrails.org)

- Close to EPIC headquarters, University, Exact Science and other businesses

- Near major bus line

- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood

- Schools: Elem: Middleton West, Mid: Glacier Creek, High: Middleton

Technical specifications

- 3 large bedrooms; spacious and homely, bathrooms

- One garage + parking

- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom

- Mini blinds

- Large living room with Fireplace

- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space

- Flooring: hardwood / carpet

- Clean and well-maintained property



Condition

- Clean and well-maintained property

- Recently painted

- Well-insulated

- Energy efficient light fixtures



Amenities

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal

- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer - Included

- Central air

- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)



Thanks for looking and have a great day!



Rent + All Utilities (Water, Sewer, Electric)

Available: Soon

Contact Information: 608 620 3122

Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com



Keywords: Apartment, Apartments, Home, Duplex, Condominium, Town Home, Townhouse, House for Rent, West Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Verona, EPIC, University of Wisconsin, Hospital, Wheel chair, Verona School