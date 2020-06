Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 4 bedroom house. Large kitchen. One and a half bathrooms. First floor laundry. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level. 2 bedrooms and 1/2 bath on 2nd level.



