55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI
1 of 21
1 of 32
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 52
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 2
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 32
Whitnall Park in Hales Corners is named after Charles B. Whitnall, the secretary of the Milwaukee County Parks Commission from 1907-1941. He had the vision to create this 600-plus-acre greenway in 1929. He passed away in 1949, and his ashes were scattered across the park. Watch your step.
The village of Hales Corners is situated in the southwestern corner of Milwaukee County. According to the 2010 United States Census, the population of Hales Corners is 7,692. Hales Corners covers an area of 3.2-square miles. Most suburban public high schools bear the name of the community in which they are located. However, here it's Whitnall High School, named after Charles B. Whitnall, of course. See more
Finding an apartment in Hales Corners that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.