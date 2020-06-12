/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
32 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
997 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
76 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$972
1092 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walker's Point
7 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1334 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Six Points
5 Units Available
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bay View
20 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
50 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 5 at 04:13pm
17 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 5 at 04:11pm
4 Units Available
Brookfield Junction Apartments
2848 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
This modern community is home to large, spacious suites with various floor plan options. Lots of closet space, gourmet kitchens with new appliances, and a balcony or patio in each unit. Lots of green space.
