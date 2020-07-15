/
3 bedroom apartments
96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenfield, WI
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
3998 W Kimberly Ave
3998 West Kimberly Avenue, Greenfield, WI
3998 W Kimberly Ave, Greenfield, WI - Property Id: 305278 Newer house with private backyard, hardwood floor and crystal chandeliers throughout, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, finished basement, cathedral ceiling, private bath for
Results within 1 mile of Greenfield
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Wedgewood
7420 W Crawford Ave
7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311 Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
Morgan Heights
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower
9031 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
941 sqft
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297 **Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
West View
3214 S 97th St
3214 South 97th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1230 sqft
Located just south of Oklahoma Ave, this fantastic clean 3 bedroom 2 bath features a large backyard with plenty of room to roam.
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,365
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1473 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
Avenues West
Historic Lofts on Kilbourn
2200 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1087 sqft
The Historic Lofts on Kilbourn is located in downtown Milwaukee only 2 blocks from Marquette University. The renovated historic building features 99 stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartments -- all in an urban chic design setting.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
3955 S Town Road
3955 South Town Road, New Berlin, WI
Rare Find! 3-Bedroom Plus Den, 2-Bath Single Family Home! - Hard to find 3-bedroom plus den, 2-bath single family home on a quiet dead-end street in New Berlin.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
7538 S 75th St
7538 South 75th Street, Franklin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Beautiful Franklin Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the heart of Franklin. The living room is open and airy, leading into the eat in kitchen which over looks a huge backyard for all your summer entertaining and winter snow fun.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Washington Heights
2119 N. 47th St
2119 North 47th Street, Milwaukee, WI
6 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home with detached garage - 6 bedroom Large living room Hardwood floors 2 bathrooms Large eat in kitchen Large dining room Stove hook up (gas) Full basement Washer dryer hook up (gas) Fenced yard 2 car detached
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
5600 W Harvard Dr
5600 West Harvard Drive, Franklin, WI
5600 W Harvard Drive - Property Id: 305324 Like new house in perfect conditions, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, fully finished basement, sunroom, vaulted ceiling with crystal chandeliers throughout, luxurious linoleum, carpet and
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Washington Park
3929 W Galena St
3929 West Galena Street, Milwaukee, WI
6 Bed 2 Bath Upper and Lower Units - -Spacious 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house available -Upper and lower units -Pet friendly -$2000 monthly rent -Custom wide doors for wheelchair accessibility (great potential for assisted living) -Wheelchair ramp for
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
McGeoch Meadows
2268 S 57th St
2268 South 57th Street, West Allis, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
792 sqft
COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 10th, 2020! APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE - Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
Washington Park
2117 N 41st St
2117 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$685
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2117 N 41st St in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
Washington Park
4148-50 W Lisbon Ave - 4148
4148 West Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1108 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
Washington Park
1846 N 40th St
1846 North 40th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1520 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED
