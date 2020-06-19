All apartments in Green Bay
Find more places like 2558 Woodridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Green Bay, WI
/
2558 Woodridge Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

2558 Woodridge Lane

2558 Woodridge Lane · (920) 310-7903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Green Bay
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2558 Woodridge Lane, Green Bay, WI 54304
MacArthur Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
See our video tour at https://youtu.be/-2rdKLEHmO8

2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex

2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs
1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs

2 car attached garage

-gas fireplace
-master bedroom has an attached bathroom
-walk out kitchen/ dining room to a deck/ porch in the back yard
-washer/ dryer hookups in the utility room
-tons of storage

Tenants are responsible for ALL UTILITIES, water/ sewer, lawn care, and snow removal.

We will conduct credit checks, background checks, income/ employment verification, and we will call past landlords for references.

For more information, please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 Woodridge Lane have any available units?
2558 Woodridge Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2558 Woodridge Lane have?
Some of 2558 Woodridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 Woodridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2558 Woodridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 Woodridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2558 Woodridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2558 Woodridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2558 Woodridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2558 Woodridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2558 Woodridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 Woodridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2558 Woodridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2558 Woodridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2558 Woodridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 Woodridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2558 Woodridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2558 Woodridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2558 Woodridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2558 Woodridge Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Green Bay Cheap Places
Green Bay Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sheboygan, WIDe Pere, WI
Ashwaubenon, WIAppleton, WI
Oshkosh, WIManitowoc, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity