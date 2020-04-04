All apartments in Edgerton
702 Hubert St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:15 AM

702 Hubert St.

702 Hubert Street · (608) 563-0013
Location

702 Hubert Street, Edgerton, WI 53534

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 702 Hubert St. · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
702 Hubert St. Available 04/15/20 Spacious Mid-Century Modern Home in Edgerton! - This spacious, single family, 3 Bedroom Home in Edgerton is available 4/1! Home is located on quiet street across from park featuring attached 2 car garage, laundry hook-ups, vaulted ceilings, and fireplace. Dogs are welcome with a Pet Deposit and Monthly Fee. Breed Restrictions Apply. This one won't last long, apply today on our website for a showing!

For more information please contact our office or simply apply on our website.

WPMRENTS.COM

Walker Property Management, LLC.
120 N. Parker Dr.
Janesville, WI 53545.
(608) 563-0013

Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 9am to 12pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2327931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

