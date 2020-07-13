/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
138 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brown Deer, WI
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Results within 1 mile of Brown Deer
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
13 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Estates
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Brown Deer
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
14 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,670
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Granville Station
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Granville Station
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Last updated June 26 at 05:22pm
3 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
4376 N 76th St
4376 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
Available 09/01/20 76th st upper - Property Id: 85873 This super large 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath duplex is yours to call home! This unit features dining nook, formal dining area, generous bedrooms, built-in range and oven. Laundry hookup in basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden Homes
4434 N 25th Street
4434 North 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
4434 N 25th Street Available 07/23/20 Updated 3 bedroom singe family home - This comfortable home is ready for a new tenant. The main floor offers an L shape living /dining room. with hardwood floors and an efficient white kitchen with a workspace.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Dineen Park
6836 W Appleton Ave.
6836 West Appleton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
836 sqft
Appleton Park Apartments affords you a quiet apartment home in the heart of the city. With Dineen Park behind you and Catholic Cemeteries across the street, you are in the city but surrounded by space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Silver Spring
5381 N. 66th Street
5381 North 66th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
5381 N. 66th Street Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Single Family with Large Yard! - This three bedroom single family home is a ranch style located in Milwaukee's northwest side. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
