Apartment List
/
WI
/
brown deer
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:27 PM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brown Deer, WI

Finding an apartment in Brown Deer that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Results within 1 mile of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northridge Lakes
14 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Bradley Estates
1 Unit Available
6007 W Calumet Rd
6007 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Bradley Estates
1 Unit Available
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Granville Station
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$915
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1980 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Calumet Farms
11 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lincoln Creek
1 Unit Available
4336 N Sherman Blvd
4336 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
925 sqft
COZY! This brick townhouse has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom and dining room. Master bedroom has 2 closets. The entire unit, including the kitchen and bathroom has been updated.Own private basement and private front and rear entries. Shared garage 1 space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
4675 N 19th Place
4675 North 19th Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Single - Spacious Single family Pet Friendly cats $25 and Dogs $50 Stove and refrigerator included Text Victoria for a showing at 414-460-3279 (RLNE5762908)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hampton Heights
1 Unit Available
4864 N 63rd Street
4864 North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
972 sqft
4864 N 63rd Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Hampton Heights 3 Bdrm Ranch - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start July 8th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11851 N. Springdale Ct.
11851 North Springdale Court, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville - Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home. all brick exterior. Newly painted inside, new carpet, new master bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4875 N 27th Street
4875 North 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
4875 N 27th Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Huge 5 Bdrm 2 Full Bath Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Homes
1 Unit Available
2417 W Roosevelt Dr
2417 West Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
875 sqft
2417 W Roosevelt Dr Available 06/18/20 Garden Homes Neighborhood Updated Ranch Home Available For Rent! - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start June 18th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valhalla
1 Unit Available
9239 W Sheridan Ave
9239 West Sheridan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Silver Springs Apartments - Property Id: 262553 NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2 Bedroom 1bath with all NEW appliances included. NEW EVERYTHING!! Monthly Rent $900 NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED Inquiries to mkmanagement414@gmail.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Vogel Park
1 Unit Available
4921 N 84th St
4921 North 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1025 sqft
This spacious 3-bedroom unit, 1.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brown Deer, WI

Finding an apartment in Brown Deer that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Brown Deer 1 BedroomsBrown Deer 2 BedroomsBrown Deer 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrown Deer 3 BedroomsBrown Deer Apartments with Balcony
Brown Deer Apartments with GarageBrown Deer Apartments with GymBrown Deer Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrown Deer Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrown Deer Apartments with Parking
Brown Deer Apartments with PoolBrown Deer Apartments with Washer-DryerBrown Deer Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrown Deer Furnished ApartmentsBrown Deer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WI
Shorewood, WIWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WI
Hales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIHartford, WIHartland, WIAntioch, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College