3210 Parkside Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Colonial 4 bedroom rental home available in Brookfield. Freshly painted exterior plus interior updates, this 4 BR Brookfield home offers plenty of space. LR/DR combo with plenty of natural light, FR with NFP, MBR with sitting area, WIC and private bath, LL with full bath and office area. Lovely landscaping with renovated patio and outdoor sink for entertaining. Close to shops, restaurants, entertainment and highways. Pets welcome. Features: 2.5 car garage Hardwood floors Dining room Fireplace in living room Washer and Dryer NOT included Master bedroom with whirlpool tub and skylight in bathroom Rec room in lower level Office and bathroom in lower level Patio in backyard with gas grill hook up



Terms: One year lease