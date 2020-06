Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc



3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features:



- Open concept living area.

- Rustic hardwood floors throughout.

- New cabinets / counter tops.

- Dishwasher.

- Partly fenced in yard.

- Large MBR.

- 2 full bathrooms.

- 1 car garage.

- Forced air heat.

- Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement.

- Enclosed front porch.



Tenant's are responsible for all utilities.



Pets allowed: dogs (fixed) or 1 cat which must be declawed and fixed



We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.

Contact us to schedule a showing.