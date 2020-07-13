/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
69 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wollochet, WA
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4015 45th Street Court Northwest
4015 45th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities Approximately 1,200 square feet. Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
322 39th Avenue Ct. NW
322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath Point Fosdick Duplex - 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Townhome style Duplex. Bright Kitchen included are stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Laundry room located off the kitchen, with washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Wollochet
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Contact for Availability
Westside
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Wollochet
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 07:53am
11 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
59 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
$
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:58am
2 Units Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale-Hunt
7416 Beaver Creek Lane
7416 Beaver Creek Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
7416 Beaver Creek Lane Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home within easy walking distance to the Harbor - This approximately 2300 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den and 2.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8415 88th Street Ct. NW
8415 88th Street Court Northwest, Rosedale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1211 sqft
Custom Dome Home close to Lay Inlet in Gig Harbor - This beautiful dome home is approx. 2,250 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. The kitchen has solid surface counters, subway tile, stainless appliances and an open floor plan.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - **Application Pending ** This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo has A LOT to Offer! - This north-end condo located in a HOA community with beautiful landscaping offers so many amenities AND utilities; water, sewer & garbage/recycling! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym,
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West End
5010 North 47th Street
5010 North 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net. Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Gig Harbor North
11477 Kinglet Lane
11477 Kinglet Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2065 sqft
Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's. Downstairs has living room, dining room, half bath and an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Office space located off the living room.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW
4002 102nd Street Court, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1674 sqft
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous and Updated 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard in Gig Harbor! - Rare find! Don't miss your chance to live in this updated 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Fircrest
1331 Berkeley Ave
1331 Berkeley Avenue, Fircrest, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
1331 Berkeley Ave Available 08/20/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom! Large Lot! - Consider yourself home in this charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath! Complete with 1,532 sqft of open living space, fenced yard, hardwood flooring, & new carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11826 15th Ave NW
11826 15th Avenue Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1528 sqft
3 Bedroom Rambler in Gig Harbor’s Sunrise Trace - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Gig Harbor’s Sunrise Trace This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1528 sf rambler has an attached 2 car garage and a large serene backyard with partially covered deck.
Results within 10 miles of Wollochet
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
13 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,466
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA