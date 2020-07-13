/
pet friendly apartments
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wauna, WA
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10412 133rd Street NW
10412 133rd Street Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9614 127th St Ct NW
9614 127th Street Court Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2239 sqft
Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Wauna
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale-Hunt
7416 Beaver Creek Lane
7416 Beaver Creek Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
7416 Beaver Creek Lane Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home within easy walking distance to the Harbor - This approximately 2300 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8415 88th Street Ct. NW
8415 88th Street Court Northwest, Rosedale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1211 sqft
Custom Dome Home close to Lay Inlet in Gig Harbor - This beautiful dome home is approx. 2,250 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. The kitchen has solid surface counters, subway tile, stainless appliances and an open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2695 SE Brookwood Dr
2695 Southeast Brookwood Drive, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1358 sqft
This home has been loved, cared for & well maintained. It's Situated in a cul de sac & buffered by a greenbelt for ultimate privacy yet w/in a community. Mature landscaping, lots of decking & fully fenced rear yard compliment this 3 bed 1.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Gig Harbor North
11477 Kinglet Lane
11477 Kinglet Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2065 sqft
Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's. Downstairs has living room, dining room, half bath and an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Office space located off the living room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3600 sqft
Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach. 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW
4002 102nd Street Court, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1674 sqft
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous and Updated 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard in Gig Harbor! - Rare find! Don't miss your chance to live in this updated 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Wauna
Last updated July 13 at 07:53am
11 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Contact for Availability
Westside
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1970 Sidney Ave #201
1970 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
860 sqft
1970 Sidney Ave #201 Available 08/17/20 Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment with two decks and water/sewer/garbage paid! - Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment in 4 plex unit in Port Orchard. Living room/dining room, kitchen with all appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
280 Maltese Ct
280 Maltese Ct, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1240 sqft
280 Maltese Ct Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard on Cul-de-sac! - This charming 2-story home features 3 bedrooms in a desirable location on a cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7158 Parkstone Ln SW
7158 Parkstone Lane Southwest, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
7158 Parkstone Lane - 4 bedroom 3 bath classic McCormick Woods home. Rent $2400.00 Deposit $2350.00. Well maintained home, large kitchen with gas stovetop, wall oven, bonus room, washer, and dryer, 5 piece master bath with jetted tub.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4222 Andasio Loop SE
4222 Andasio Loop SE, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
2105 sqft
This brand-new home is located at the new Andasio Village in Port Orchard. You will be the first to live at this designer home! Home greets you with a covered front porch and an airy 2-story vaulted entry with natural light and open concept.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Poplar St
109 Poplar Street, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2304 sqft
109 Poplar St Available 07/16/20 Newly painted & new flooring! Unique tri level 3B/2.5 home in private SK neighborhood - This awesome tri level house has room for everyone! Uppermost level has the three bedrooms, Master with .
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
717 Freedom Ct SE
717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1780 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508 Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4015 45th Street Court Northwest
4015 45th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities Approximately 1,200 square feet. Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2125 Indigo Pointe Place
2125 Indigo Pointe Place, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1390 sqft
Well maintained two story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located near shopping and highway. Low maintenance yard. Newer carpet, gas range, all bedrooms and laundry hookups are located upstairs. Master with private full bath.