3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA
Last updated June 13
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Results within 1 mile of Town and Country
Last updated June 13
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12
Country Homes
1 Unit Available
9302 N. Howard St.
9302 North Howard Street, Country Homes, WA
9302 N. Howard St.
Last updated June 12
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
7717 N Ash Ln.
7717 North Ash Lane, Spokane, WA
7717 N Ash Ln. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful split level home in 5 mile - Beautiful split level home in 5 mile is wonderful! Quick access to Division, close by shopping & dining. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2000 finished square feet.
Results within 5 miles of Town and Country
Last updated June 13
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 12
5 Units Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated June 13
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1515 Metler Lane
1515 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room.
Last updated June 12
Emerson Garfield
1 Unit Available
801 W Spofford Ave
801 West Spofford Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
801 W Spofford Ave Available 06/17/20 Corner 3 bedroom home - Corner home, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large basement area for storage. Fully fenced yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.
Last updated June 12
Whitman
1 Unit Available
1715 E. Queen
1715 East Queen Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, with fresh interior paint! 1 car garage, Gas heat, Sprinkler system, vinyl fence, Another 3rd bedroom or storage in basement. Laundry - Mudroom.
Last updated June 12
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past. Decorated with plush armchairs and other different furniture, this house transports you to a different time.
Last updated June 12
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.
Last updated June 12
Northtown
1 Unit Available
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.
Last updated June 12
Mead
1 Unit Available
3524 E 2nd Ct
3524 East 2nd Court, Mead, WA
MEAD NORTHSIDE 4 BED 2 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME FOR RENT - Built in 98, this Double Wide Manufactured Home features great open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths with over 1400+ Sq. Feet.
Last updated June 12
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.
Last updated June 12
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.
Last updated June 12
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
10435 N Iroquois
10435 North Iroquois Drive, Spokane, WA
Sundance Brick Rancher on Cul de Sac - Just off Indian Trail Road, this impeccable brick rancher is the home for you. With 3080 square feet of living space, this rancher boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a half bath.
Last updated June 12
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.
Last updated June 12
Chief Garry Park
1 Unit Available
1506 E. DESMET AVE.
1506 East Desmet Avenue, Spokane, WA
C&H DUPLEXES LLC www.chduplexes.managebuilding.com Low-Income Based Housing Rare available 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent no later than June 30th. Kitchen, dining, living room, full bathroom, master and second bed located on upper floor.
Last updated June 12
West Central
1 Unit Available
2824 W Sinto
2824 West Sinto Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
The convenient location is on bus line, minutes to park, Holmes Elementary, Downtown Spokane, and shopping!! *Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level *Spacious living room with bay window *Formal dining room off of living room *1/2 bath on the
Last updated June 12
East Central
1 Unit Available
752 South Garfield Street
752 South Garfield Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 752 South Garfield Street in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14
Emerson Garfield
1 Unit Available
1318 W. Mansfield Ave.
1318 West Mansfield Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1230 sqft
Single Family, 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home is conveniently located near shopping areas and bus routes. This home boasts a spacious kitchen, fireplace in the living room.
