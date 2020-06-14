/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Results within 1 mile of Town and Country
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Nevada - Lidgerwood
2 Units Available
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
8516 N Mayfair
8516 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
576 sqft
Unit #18 Cute and cozy main floor unit. Just minutes to shopping and medical.
Results within 5 miles of Town and Country
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
33 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Peaceful Valley
20 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Logan
7 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
363 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Cliff Cannon
21 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
703 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2
401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1217 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Central
1 Unit Available
1428 West Dean Avenue
1428 West Dean Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
Newly renovated and move-in ready! This over sized one bedroom bottom floor unit has a newly renovated kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, and great downtown/hospital/freeway access! Washer and Dryer is available on-site.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
712 S Maple St., #3
712 South Maple Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
1 bed/1 bath on South Hill - Completely remodeled apartment on the south hill, just a few blocks from downtown Spokane. All new cabinets, paint, bathroom and kitchen. All new appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.
1 of 9
Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1821 W 8th
1821 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
592 sqft
Very nice 633 sq ft condo! Convenient location to downtown! Laminate flooring throughout! Spacious open concept living room! The kitchen includes stainless steel ceramic top stove, microhood, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with ice and
Results within 10 miles of Town and Country
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Moran Prairie
2 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Southgate
23 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Manito
1 Unit Available
2207 S Manito Blvd
2207 South Manito Boulevard, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manito Apartment - This 1 bedroom apartment is on the lower level with its own private entrance, as well as garage access for 1 car.
Similar Pages
Town and Country 2 BedroomsTown and Country 3 BedroomsTown and Country Apartments with BalconyTown and Country Apartments with Garage
Town and Country Apartments with GymTown and Country Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTown and Country Apartments with ParkingTown and Country Apartments with Pool