Neighborhood Guide: Tacoma
Check out the top neighborhoods in Tacoma for renting an apartment: South Tacoma, West End, New Tacoma and more
- 1. South TacomaSee all 159 apartments in South TacomaVerified
1 of 21Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$13 Units AvailableSouth TacomaApex Apartments2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WAStudio$1,168583 sqft1 Bedroom$1,263681 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7471196 sqftVerified
1 of 31Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm5 Units AvailableSouth TacomaValley Vista6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA2 Bedrooms$1,295980 sqft
- 2. West EndSee all 131 apartments in West EndVerified
1 of 12Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm19 Units AvailableWest EndAvery on Pearl1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA1 Bedroom$1,255594 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,455902 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 19Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm61 Units AvailableWest EndBoulders at Puget Sound2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA1 Bedroom$1,170688 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,304985 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,7641158 sqft
- 3. New TacomaSee all 104 apartments in New TacomaVerified
1 of 82Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm11 Units AvailableNew TacomaThe Orion Apartment Homes29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA1 Bedroom$1,220525 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,605650 sqftVerified
1 of 10Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm6 Units AvailableNew TacomaBella on Broadway436 Broadway, Tacoma, WAStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,466715 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,966905 sqft
- 4. South EndSee all 174 apartments in South End
1 of 10Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm1 Unit AvailableSouth End755 S 38th St755 South 38th Street, Tacoma, WAStudio$5,0006400 sqft
1 of 26Last updated May 14 at 09:37am1 Unit AvailableSouth End4016 Fawcett Ave4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA3 Bedrooms$1,7951666 sqft
- 5. Northeast TacomaSee all 198 apartments in Northeast TacomaVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm7 Units AvailableNortheast TacomaAlign35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA2 Bedrooms$1,659924 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,9711169 sqftVerified
1 of 26Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm25 Units AvailableNortheast TacomaThe Fairways4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA1 Bedroom$1,350699 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,675975 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6851179 sqft
All Neighborhoods