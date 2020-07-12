Neighborhood Guide: Tacoma

Check out the top neighborhoods in Tacoma for renting an apartment: South Tacoma, West End, New Tacoma and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
  1. 1. South Tacoma
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    13 Units Available
    South Tacoma
    Apex Apartments
    2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
    Studio
    $1,168
    583 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,263
    681 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,747
    1196 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
    5 Units Available
    South Tacoma
    Valley Vista
    6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,295
    980 sqft
  2. 2. West End
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    19 Units Available
    West End
    Avery on Pearl
    1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,255
    594 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,455
    902 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
    61 Units Available
    West End
    Boulders at Puget Sound
    2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,170
    688 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,304
    985 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,764
    1158 sqft
  3. 3. New Tacoma
    Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
    11 Units Available
    New Tacoma
    The Orion Apartment Homes
    29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,220
    525 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,605
    650 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
    6 Units Available
    New Tacoma
    Bella on Broadway
    436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,466
    715 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,966
    905 sqft
  4. 4. South End
    Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
    1 Unit Available
    South End
    755 S 38th St
    755 South 38th Street, Tacoma, WA
    Studio
    $5,000
    6400 sqft

    1 of 26

    Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
    1 Unit Available
    South End
    4016 Fawcett Ave
    4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,795
    1666 sqft
  5. 5. Northeast Tacoma
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    7 Units Available
    Northeast Tacoma
    Align
    35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,659
    924 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,971
    1169 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    25 Units Available
    Northeast Tacoma
    The Fairways
    4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,350
    699 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,675
    975 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,685
    1179 sqft
