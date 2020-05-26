21 Balsam Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath+den rental in Solana! This open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings offers quartz counters, custom Maple cabinetry, built in desk in living room, hidden closet in hallway bookcase, potential workshop in garage and much more! Enjoy partial salt water views from the covered front porch or relax on your back patio and enjoy the serenity of privacy and wildlife. All yard maintenance taken care of for you! Solona amenities include pool, hot tub,exercise room & club house.Call for appt.