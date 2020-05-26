All apartments in Sequim
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:47 AM

21 Balsam Ct.

21 Balsam Ct · (360) 582-7361
Location

21 Balsam Ct, Sequim, WA 98382

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2094 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath+den rental in Solana! This open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings offers quartz counters, custom Maple cabinetry, built in desk in living room, hidden closet in hallway bookcase, potential workshop in garage and much more! Enjoy partial salt water views from the covered front porch or relax on your back patio and enjoy the serenity of privacy and wildlife. All yard maintenance taken care of for you! Solona amenities include pool, hot tub,exercise room & club house.Call for appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

