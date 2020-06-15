All apartments in Oak Harbor
140 Melrose Street

140 NE Melrose Dr · (360) 675-2271
Location

140 NE Melrose Dr, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 Melrose Street · Avail. Aug 11

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1655 sqft

Amenities

140 Melrose Street Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Rose Hill Community! Groups Allowed! - Check out this beautiful Town home in the Rose Hill community. Close to NAS Whidbey, shopping and transit. 3 bedrooms(all upstairs),2.5 bath, living and dining area, Lots of square footage to stretch out in. Kitchen includes stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer included. Groups allowed. Fenced in back yard area. Association takes care of front lawn. No pets allowed. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Melrose Street have any available units?
140 Melrose Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Melrose Street have?
Some of 140 Melrose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 140 Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 140 Melrose Street does offer parking.
Does 140 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Melrose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 140 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 140 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Melrose Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
