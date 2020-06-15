Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

140 Melrose Street Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Rose Hill Community! Groups Allowed! - Check out this beautiful Town home in the Rose Hill community. Close to NAS Whidbey, shopping and transit. 3 bedrooms(all upstairs),2.5 bath, living and dining area, Lots of square footage to stretch out in. Kitchen includes stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer included. Groups allowed. Fenced in back yard area. Association takes care of front lawn. No pets allowed. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840037)