Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

(P067) Great 2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer! - This 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit features separate dining area, open kitchen with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher; electric heat, 2 parking spaces, and a separate laundry room with washer & dryer. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, and City of Oak Harbor. Tenant pays $25 monthly for Common Area Maintenance. NO PETS. All adults must complete separate applications. Groups Negotiable. All unmarried adults are responsible for full separate security deposits. For a complete listing of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P067)

1328 Falls Creek Loop, #201, Oak Harbor, WA



No Pets Allowed



