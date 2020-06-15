All apartments in Oak Harbor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1328 Falls Creek Loop #201

1328 Northwest Falls Creek Loop · (360) 675-6681
Location

1328 Northwest Falls Creek Loop, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

(P067) Great 2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer! - This 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit features separate dining area, open kitchen with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher; electric heat, 2 parking spaces, and a separate laundry room with washer & dryer. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, and City of Oak Harbor. Tenant pays $25 monthly for Common Area Maintenance. NO PETS. All adults must complete separate applications. Groups Negotiable. All unmarried adults are responsible for full separate security deposits. For a complete listing of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P067)
1328 Falls Creek Loop, #201, Oak Harbor, WA

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4563047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 have any available units?
1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 have?
Some of 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 does offer parking.
Does 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 have a pool?
No, 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 have accessible units?
No, 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Falls Creek Loop #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

