Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:43 PM

3014 N Willow Rd

3014 North Willow Road · (253) 733-1317
Location

3014 North Willow Road, Millwood, WA 99206
Millwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Millwood Park is located across the street and West Valley High School and Argonne Village are within a 1/2 mile. Conveniently located close to the I-90 on-ramp, making for a short drive into the heart of Spokane.
*Laminate flooring throughout on the main level
*Living room with fireplace
*Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and over the range microwave
*Large deck off dining area with stairs to the spacious backyard
*Downstairs family room with fireplace
*Washer and Dryer included
*Electric baseboard heat
*Single car garage with opener - additional parking available
*Utilities not included
*Dogs conditional upon owner approval and with additional deposit. No other animals are allowed

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

