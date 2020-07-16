3014 N Willow Rd.

Amenities

Completely remodeled 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Millwood Park is located across the street and West Valley High School and Argonne Village are within a 1/2 mile. Conveniently located close to the I-90 on-ramp, making for a short drive into the heart of Spokane.

*Laminate flooring throughout on the main level

*Living room with fireplace

*Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and over the range microwave

*Large deck off dining area with stairs to the spacious backyard

*Downstairs family room with fireplace

*Washer and Dryer included

*Electric baseboard heat

*Single car garage with opener - additional parking available

*Utilities not included

*Dogs conditional upon owner approval and with additional deposit. No other animals are allowed



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports