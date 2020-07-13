/
apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Liberty Lake
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Spokane Valley
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Spokane Valley
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1195 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Results within 10 miles of Liberty Lake
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Opportunity
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1212 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Trentwood
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
Somerset Meadows Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley offers pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Our community also includes assigned covered parking, large storage spaces, a heated swimming pool, and recreational game room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
48 Units Available
Opportunity
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
201 E 1st Ave #18
201 East 1st Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
201 E 1st Ave #18 - 201 E 1st Ave #18 Available 08/05/20 Greenview Condo - Beautiful Post Falls condo! Come see this lovely condo that over looks Spokane River. This condo is located in the Greenview Condos in Post Falls.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Dishman
310 N Raymond
310 N Raymond Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
629 sqft
*Bright and spacious, recently renovated 650 sq ft apartment in convenient Valley location. *Kitchen complete with all new appliances - stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher *Dining room off kitchen.
