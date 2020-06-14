Apartment List
/
WA
/
lakeland north
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Lakeland North, WA with garage

Lakeland North apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland North
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32057 37th Place South
32057 South 37th Street, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2090 sqft
Available 06/29/20 4 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths. 2 Fire Places. 2,090 Sq ft. Single Family Residence. High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air Conditioning .
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland North
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Lakes
21 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,235
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Kent
3 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,379
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,379
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
City Guide for Lakeland North, WA

Lakeland North lies close to the shores of the Salish Sea, one of the world's most biologically rich inland seas. More than 3,000 different species of invertebrate marine creatures live here.

Conveniently located between Seattle and Tacoma, Lakeland North is a fantastic place to make your home, particularly if your job requires you to work in one of the nearby cities. The I-5 runs right by this neighborhood, making it easy to commute to Seattle or Tacoma for work or play. Lakeland North is almost but not quite a seaside town, lying just a couple of miles back from the shore. The nearest section of the Salish Sea coastline is known as Poverty Bay, but don't let the name put you off. This area is far from run-down. There are plenty of premier apartments in Lakeland North to suit even the fanciest tastes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lakeland North, WA

Lakeland North apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lakeland North 2 BedroomsLakeland North 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakeland North 3 BedroomsLakeland North Accessible Apartments
Lakeland North Apartments with BalconyLakeland North Apartments with GarageLakeland North Apartments with GymLakeland North Apartments with Parking
Lakeland North Apartments with PoolLakeland North Apartments with Washer-DryerLakeland North Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakeland North Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WA
Klahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College