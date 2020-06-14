99 Apartments for rent in Lakeland North, WA with garage
Lakeland North lies close to the shores of the Salish Sea, one of the world's most biologically rich inland seas. More than 3,000 different species of invertebrate marine creatures live here.
Conveniently located between Seattle and Tacoma, Lakeland North is a fantastic place to make your home, particularly if your job requires you to work in one of the nearby cities. The I-5 runs right by this neighborhood, making it easy to commute to Seattle or Tacoma for work or play. Lakeland North is almost but not quite a seaside town, lying just a couple of miles back from the shore. The nearest section of the Salish Sea coastline is known as Poverty Bay, but don't let the name put you off. This area is far from run-down. There are plenty of premier apartments in Lakeland North to suit even the fanciest tastes. See more
Lakeland North apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.