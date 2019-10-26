All apartments in Lake Morton-Berrydale
Find more places like 18840 SE 281st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA
/
18840 SE 281st St.
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

18840 SE 281st St.

18840 Southeast 281st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18840 Southeast 281st Street, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98042
Lake Morton-Berrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler Plus One Lofted Bedroom on Shy One Acre Lot - Application Pending - Beautiful three bedroom rambler home plus one lofted bedroom in desirable Winterwood neighborhood on Covington/Kent border. Gorgeous Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, sunny kitchen and dining room, and an abundance of windows for natural light. Park-like setting on a .8 acre lot with landscaping included in the rental rate. Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level plus one lofted bedroom which could also be an office. Oversized deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying the beautiful grounds. Two car attached garage with plenty of storage. Natural gas forced air heat. All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Excellent commuting location minutes from Hwy 18, Costco, and other Covington stores and restaurants. Available now! Terms: First month rent of $2395 and refundable security deposit of $2400 for a one year lease. No smoking please. One small pet considered case-by-case with references and additional deposit. Please call Alison for an appointment to view at 206.321.3752. Please speak with Alison and see the property prior to applying. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.

(RLNE5081373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18840 SE 281st St. have any available units?
18840 SE 281st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA.
What amenities does 18840 SE 281st St. have?
Some of 18840 SE 281st St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18840 SE 281st St. currently offering any rent specials?
18840 SE 281st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18840 SE 281st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18840 SE 281st St. is pet friendly.
Does 18840 SE 281st St. offer parking?
Yes, 18840 SE 281st St. offers parking.
Does 18840 SE 281st St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18840 SE 281st St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18840 SE 281st St. have a pool?
No, 18840 SE 281st St. does not have a pool.
Does 18840 SE 281st St. have accessible units?
No, 18840 SE 281st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18840 SE 281st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18840 SE 281st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18840 SE 281st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18840 SE 281st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaple Valley, WACovington, WASumner, WABonney Lake, WAEnumclaw, WAPacific, WA
Fairwood, WAEdgewood, WALakeland North, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WADes Moines, WAMilton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WABurien, WAFife, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College