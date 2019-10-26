18840 SE 281st St.

Amenities

Application Pending - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler Plus One Lofted Bedroom on Shy One Acre Lot - Application Pending - Beautiful three bedroom rambler home plus one lofted bedroom in desirable Winterwood neighborhood on Covington/Kent border. Gorgeous Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, sunny kitchen and dining room, and an abundance of windows for natural light. Park-like setting on a .8 acre lot with landscaping included in the rental rate. Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level plus one lofted bedroom which could also be an office. Oversized deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying the beautiful grounds. Two car attached garage with plenty of storage. Natural gas forced air heat. All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Excellent commuting location minutes from Hwy 18, Costco, and other Covington stores and restaurants. Available now! Terms: First month rent of $2395 and refundable security deposit of $2400 for a one year lease. No smoking please. One small pet considered case-by-case with references and additional deposit. Please call Alison for an appointment to view at 206.321.3752. Please speak with Alison and see the property prior to applying. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.



(RLNE5081373)