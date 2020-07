Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

Jefferson Beach-only minutes away!! Whether you enjoy beach combing or experiencing wildlife, this is the home for you. Country charm on a 1/4 acre of yard with city convenience. This is a peaceful, scenic, place to live with a community park & playground. New Flooring throughout, new deck, and new Light fixtures. $1900/month plus $25.00/month septic fee=$1925. Must submit ID/DL to schedule a showing. Please No pets/No smoking in home.