Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ferndale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
6274 Kona Court
6274 Kona Court, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1954 sqft
Spacious house with Master on main floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with large, open, dining and living rooms. Master Suite includes full bath and walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
741 W Larson Road - House
741 West Larson Road, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1344 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/CJbNDY6vEV8 Quiet, adorable 1 bedroom with den on acreage. Inviting floor plan with laminate wood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Ferndale

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7467 Clamdigger Dr.
7467 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1520 sqft
7467 Clamdigger Drive - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Blaine. This beautiful property features all new appliances, washer/dryer in unit, a jetted tub, gas stove, hardwood flooring, and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
York
1 Unit Available
1336 Franklin St
1336 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,795
1551 sqft
Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! - Move In Special!! $1500.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
York
1 Unit Available
1416 Franklin
1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood - This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
1513 Wilson
1513 Wilson Avenue, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
1513 Wilson Available 08/14/20 Pre-Leasing Now! 6 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in the Fairhaven Neighborhood! - Great location! Updated home including 6 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, and laundry.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2236 Woburn
2236 Woburn Street, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
2236 Woburn Available 07/16/20 Unique 4BD/1BA House in The Roosevelt Neighborhood - This unique 4 bedroom/1 bathroom home in the Roosevelt Neighborhood features both carpet and wood floors, gas heating and a washer and dryer! There is yard space and

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Silver Beach
1 Unit Available
3911 Flynn St. #207
3911 Flynn Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Newly upgraded second story one bedroom in peaceful wooded setting. Brand new wood floors, fresh paint, new coutertops, updated light fixtures and window coverings. Cats okay with non-refundable pet fee of $300. Month to month lease available.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Meridian
1 Unit Available
664 Telegraph Road A301
664 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1023 sqft
Please find our video link here: https://youtu.be/CSB7krjXBEw *** If this home is for you, please apply online at www.omnileases.com so that we may follow up with you. Unfortunately, we will not be holding this unit for fall quarter.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Puget
1 Unit Available
1415 Lakeway
1415 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2736 sqft
1415 Lakeway Available 08/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home! Big bedrooms and big living areas! - You must see the inside of this house to appreciate it! This house is located on Lakeway Drive near Puget St. and Civic Field. It is approximately 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ferndale, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ferndale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

