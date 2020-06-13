Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5408 Bluesky Way
5408 Blue Sky Way., Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1700 sqft
5408 Bluesky Way 1XRU - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a private neighborhood in Ferndale.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4626 Celia Way #201
4626 Celia Way, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Private Condo with Upscale Finishes - Stunning 2 bedroom Cordata Condo on Celia Way with secured entry is the very picture of modern style.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meridian
1 Unit Available
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202
251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
741 W Larson Road - House
741 West Larson Road, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1344 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/CJbNDY6vEV8 Quiet, adorable 1 bedroom with den on acreage. Inviting floor plan with laminate wood floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201
355 Tremont Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1196 sqft
Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &
Results within 10 miles of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Contact for Availability
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Glenning Street
1009 Glenning Street, Lynden, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2700 sqft
1009 Glenning Street Available 08/03/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Beautiful Lynden - Do not miss this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 2700 Sq Ft! Home features spacious living room with wood stove, finished basement and 2

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Chuckanut Drive
1231 Chuckanut Drive, Whatcom County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4200 sqft
Waterfront Panoramic View Of San Juans And Huge Gourmet Kitchen Your private oasis away from it all. Come enjoy this Zen-like home with natural waterfall and panoramic views of the San Juan Islands and Chuckanut Bay.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Yew St Rd.
2300 Yew Street Road, Whatcom County, WA
9 Bedrooms
$2,500
3300 sqft
9 Bedroom with 2 living rooms- Available NOW! - $2500 per month until August 2020. Option to renew at $3995 per month.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cornwall Park
1 Unit Available
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
York
1 Unit Available
1336 Franklin St
1336 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,795
1551 sqft
Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! - Move In Special!! $1500.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
819 High St. #313
819 High Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
760 sqft
819 High St. #313 Available 07/01/20 819 High Street #313 - Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with stunning views of Bellingham Bay.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7444 Clamdigger Drive
7444 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1014 sqft
7444 Clamdigger Drive Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/2-Car Garage and Fully Fenced Yard - 7444 Clamdigger Dr.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
312 E. PINE ST.
312 Pine Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$4,080
1722 sqft
312 E. PINE ST.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2235 W Xenia
2235 West Xenia Lane, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
2235 W Xenia Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Duplex - Do not miss this spacious townhouse duplex in the Roosevelt area. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 3/4 bath & a 1/2 bath Duplex includes gas heat and washer and dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Puget
1 Unit Available
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
793 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
910 Gladstone Street #302 Available 07/10/20 Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Dont miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring,

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4007 Glengary Rd.
4007 Glengary Road, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
4007 Glengary Rd. Available 08/18/20 Relax in this Beautiful 3BD/2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
York
1 Unit Available
1215 HUMBOLDT ST.
1215 Humboldt Street, Bellingham, WA
7 Bedrooms
$4,395
2480 sqft
Summer Move-In Special at this Huge 7+ Bedroom York District Home - Don't miss this huge, like new 7+ bedroom home within walking distance to WWU, close to downtown, 1/2 block to Franklin park, and near bus-lines.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7572 Birch Bay Dr # 7
7572 Birch Bay Drive, Birch Bay, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
750 sqft
Beach access just a few feet from your front door with partial views of the water from the front deck and beautiful, calming Terrell Creek at your back deck with abundant wildlife.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4103 Stuart Cir
4103 Stuart Cir, Whatcom County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1820 sqft
Beautiful new construction home in Sandy Point! Ocean vistas from your private deck and kitchen windows. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths, vaulted ceilings with open floor plan with great storage, newer appliances, plus AC.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Mount Baker
1 Unit Available
2230 Cornerstone Lane - 422
2230 Cornerstone Lane, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a lease assignment through a current tenant. Please contact Emily at EmilyE8@live.com for inquiries. Our one-bedroom floorplans include a spacious bedroom with large windows and walk-in closet; space for a king-sized bed with room to spare.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ferndale, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ferndale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

