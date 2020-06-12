/
3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA
5408 Bluesky Way
5408 Blue Sky Way., Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1700 sqft
5408 Bluesky Way 1XRU - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a private neighborhood in Ferndale.
5649 Ariel Ct
5649 Ariel Ct, Ferndale, WA
5649 Ariel Court 1XRU - Stunning 4+ bedroom, 3 bath home in a new, upscale neighborhood located in the heart of Ferndale.
6274 Kona Court
6274 Kona Court, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1954 sqft
Spacious house with Master on main floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with large, open, dining and living rooms. Master Suite includes full bath and walk-in closet.
6457 Malloy Rd.
6457 Malloy Road, Whatcom County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
6457 Malloy Rd - 55+ Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a quiet 55+ community in Ferndale.
Birchwoods
2731 Madrona St.
2731 Madrona Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1248 sqft
2731 Madrona St. Available 08/21/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3-Bed, 2-Bath Home! Available August 21st 2020. - This 3-bed, 2-bath home in the heart of Birchwood is loaded w/ possibility. Ideal location just minutes from parks, schools, I-5, + downtown.
Birchwoods
3329 Northwest Ave
3329 Northwest Ave, Bellingham, WA
3329 Northwest Ave Available 06/15/20 3329 Northwest Ave - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on bus line and near Whatcom Community College and Bellingham Technical College.
Guide Meridian
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.
Birchwoods
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE.
2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1080 sqft
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood.
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
7467 Clamdigger Dr.
7467 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1520 sqft
7467 Clamdigger Drive - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Blaine. This beautiful property features all new appliances, washer/dryer in unit, a jetted tub, gas stove, hardwood flooring, and a 2 car garage.
1009 Glenning Street
1009 Glenning Street, Lynden, WA
1009 Glenning Street Available 08/03/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Beautiful Lynden - Do not miss this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 2700 Sq Ft! Home features spacious living room with wood stove, finished basement and 2
Happy Valley
914 31st Place
914 31st Place, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley near Western Washington University on small cul-de-sac.
1231 Chuckanut Drive
1231 Chuckanut Drive, Whatcom County, WA
Waterfront Panoramic View Of San Juans And Huge Gourmet Kitchen Your private oasis away from it all. Come enjoy this Zen-like home with natural waterfall and panoramic views of the San Juan Islands and Chuckanut Bay.
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.
Lettered Streets
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.
Mount Baker
1205 E McLeod
1205 East Mcleod Road, Bellingham, WA
New Construction and Rare Find tucked into the trees! - Don't miss out on this rare find in the heart of Bellingham. New construction 3 level home with ADU on the bottom floor.
Cornwall Park
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.
York
1336 Franklin St
1336 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! - Move In Special!! $1500.
7444 Clamdigger Drive
7444 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1014 sqft
7444 Clamdigger Drive Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/2-Car Garage and Fully Fenced Yard - 7444 Clamdigger Dr.
York
1416 Franklin
1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood - This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.
Samish Hill
917 36th St
917 36th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
917 36th St Available 07/20/20 917 36th St. - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home overseeing the Lake Padden area. This home features a gas fireplace, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, walk in closet, and a garage.
Sehome
312 E. PINE ST.
312 Pine Street, Bellingham, WA
312 E. PINE ST.
York
1312 Franklin
1312 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome - This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU.