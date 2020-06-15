All apartments in Ferndale
5408 Bluesky Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5408 Bluesky Way

5408 Blue Sky Way. · (360) 733-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5408 Blue Sky Way., Ferndale, WA 98248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5408 Bluesky Way · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5408 Bluesky Way 1XRU - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a private neighborhood in Ferndale. This beautiful house has many amenities such as high end stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, an open floor plan, garage parking, and gas heat. Also includes a spacious patio with a fenced backyard on a greenbelt featuring a gorgeous view of Mt. Baker. Dog possible with additional fees/deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

Windermere is advertising and screening tenants for this property on behalf of the owner who will be managing the property for the length of the lease.

(RLNE5807172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Bluesky Way have any available units?
5408 Bluesky Way has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5408 Bluesky Way have?
Some of 5408 Bluesky Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Bluesky Way currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Bluesky Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Bluesky Way pet-friendly?
No, 5408 Bluesky Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 5408 Bluesky Way offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Bluesky Way does offer parking.
Does 5408 Bluesky Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Bluesky Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Bluesky Way have a pool?
No, 5408 Bluesky Way does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Bluesky Way have accessible units?
No, 5408 Bluesky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Bluesky Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 Bluesky Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 Bluesky Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 Bluesky Way does not have units with air conditioning.
