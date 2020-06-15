Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5408 Bluesky Way 1XRU - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a private neighborhood in Ferndale. This beautiful house has many amenities such as high end stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, an open floor plan, garage parking, and gas heat. Also includes a spacious patio with a fenced backyard on a greenbelt featuring a gorgeous view of Mt. Baker. Dog possible with additional fees/deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



Tenant pays all utilities.



No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.



Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.



Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.



A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



All units are non-smoking units.



Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.



When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.



Windermere is advertising and screening tenants for this property on behalf of the owner who will be managing the property for the length of the lease.



(RLNE5807172)