Ferndale, WA
2752 Jessie Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2752 Jessie Court

2752 Jessie Court · (360) 733-7944
Location

2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale, WA 98248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2752 Jessie Court · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home located in the high-end neighborhood of The Meadows. Surrounded by acres of open land and near multiple elementary/middle schools, this gorgeous home features beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings, a spacious backyard, and a 2 car garage. The main floor master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and double vanity full bath attached. Also includes a washer/dryer in unit, a fireplace, gas heat, and A/C. One small dog possible upon approval by owners with applicable fees and deposits. Sorry, no smoking.

Tenants responsible for all utilities including lawn care.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

Please Note: Per Bellingham City Code Ordinances, No more than 3 unrelated parties can reside on this property at a single given time.

Windermere is advertising and screening tenants for this property on behalf of the owner who will be managing the property for the length of the lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5873356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Jessie Court have any available units?
2752 Jessie Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2752 Jessie Court have?
Some of 2752 Jessie Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Jessie Court currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Jessie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Jessie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 Jessie Court is pet friendly.
Does 2752 Jessie Court offer parking?
Yes, 2752 Jessie Court offers parking.
Does 2752 Jessie Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2752 Jessie Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Jessie Court have a pool?
No, 2752 Jessie Court does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Jessie Court have accessible units?
No, 2752 Jessie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Jessie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 Jessie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2752 Jessie Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2752 Jessie Court has units with air conditioning.
