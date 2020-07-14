7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Please view our video tour here:

https://youtu.be/FNiPY2yrAVA



Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo on Birch Bay. This must-see condo features beautiful finishes and a view of the Bay. The master suite includes large walk in closet with full bath featuring a soaking tub and double sinks. The open kitchen has great stainless and upscale finishes and includes a breakfast bar. The unit also includes a full guest bath and washer and dryer in unit. Head through the living room and onto the veranda with a private feel and view of the bay. Condo includes off street parking and access to seasonal out door Jacuzzi.



Garbage only included, Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

No Smoking, No Pets, No students. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.