Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:45 AM

7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308

7714 Birch Bay Drive · (360) 746-9613
Location

7714 Birch Bay Drive, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Please view our video tour here:
https://youtu.be/FNiPY2yrAVA

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo on Birch Bay. This must-see condo features beautiful finishes and a view of the Bay. The master suite includes large walk in closet with full bath featuring a soaking tub and double sinks. The open kitchen has great stainless and upscale finishes and includes a breakfast bar. The unit also includes a full guest bath and washer and dryer in unit. Head through the living room and onto the veranda with a private feel and view of the bay. Condo includes off street parking and access to seasonal out door Jacuzzi.

Garbage only included, Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
No Smoking, No Pets, No students. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 have any available units?
7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 have?
Some of 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 pet-friendly?
No, 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birch Bay.
Does 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 offer parking?
Yes, 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 offers parking.
Does 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 have a pool?
No, 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 does not have a pool.
Does 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 have accessible units?
No, 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7714 Birch Bay Drive #308 - 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
