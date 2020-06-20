All apartments in Birch Bay
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

7467 Clamdigger Dr.

7467 Clamdigger Drive · (360) 733-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7467 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7467 Clamdigger Dr. · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7467 Clamdigger Drive - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Blaine. This beautiful property features all new appliances, washer/dryer in unit, a jetted tub, gas stove, hardwood flooring, and a 2 car garage. The home is nicely done and in impeccable condition. Pets possible upon approval with applicable fees/deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

(RLNE5796840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

