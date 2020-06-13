51 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Artondale, WA
1 of 38
1 of 26
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 50
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 13
On November 6, 1040, Fife high school student Carol Peacock sat down to do her homework. The assignment from her journalism teacher was to suppose something big would happen and to write the story. She began with the headline, "Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapses." The very next day, it did. The bridge separates Artondale, WA from its neighbors in Tacoma.
The bridge, of course, was rebuilt -- hopefully stronger this time -- and now offers a convenient gateway for residents of Artondale to gain easy -- if not always quick -- access to the jobs, shopping, entertainment, and other activities available in Tacoma. Artondale is in Pierce County, with a population of just under 13,000 sharing less than 14 miles of living space. See more
Finding an apartment in Artondale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.