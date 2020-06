Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rental Avail early June.....This Townhouse Style unit is tastefully decorated, bright and spacious with an amazing 3 season porch overlooking the South Bay of Lake Memphremagog, sip your morning coffee overlooking the bay.....Great size kitchen, lots of cabinets and counter space.....you will feel right at home in this immaculate apartment.....fully furnished. Plowing, lawn care and trash removal included. Looking for a long term tenant, excellent references and rental history.