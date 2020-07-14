/
Champlain College
Champlain College
4 Apartments For Rent Near Champlain College
5 Units Available
Winooski
Keen's Crossing
65 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,596
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-89, local universities and UVM Medical Center. Grassy courtyard, movie room and covered parking available. Walk-in closets, kitchen pantry and washer/dryer hookups available in some units.
2 Units Available
South Burlington South
Clock Tower Square -
14 Bacon Street, South Burlington, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
Burlington's Urban Residential Haven Currently occupied by executives, medical residents, medical fellows, and medical students, business owners, teachers and retirees. Very quiet. Only 14 total units.
1 Unit Available
Winooski
55 Platt Street
55 Platt Street, Winooski, VT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
55 Platt Street Available 07/15/20 55 Platt Street- Available Now - AVAILABLE NOW - Brand new 4 bedroom house! This unit has hardwood floors throughout and a large kitchen with custom cabinets, spacious counter tops and stainless steel appliances!
1 Unit Available
Winooski
7 Champlain Place - 2
7 Champlain Place, Winooski, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Available September 1, 2020. This two bedroom first floor unit has a large open floor plan and lots of natural light. Washer and dryer in the unit as well as heat included in the rent.