newport
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:25 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Newport, VT📍
338 Main Street
338 West Main Street, Newport, VT
1 Bedroom
$995
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Short or Long Term Rental , convenient to North Country Hospital .....In-Town Furnished Rental!!! The one bedroom, townhouse style unit includes heat, electric, parking. and Trash removal.....
29 Campbell Road
29 Campbell Road, Newport, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Relocating to VT for a short or long term assignment........ this bright & spacious 1st floor unit has lots of new windows and is conveniently located, close to schools and Hospitals and shopping......
67 Broadview Avenue
67 Broadview Avenue, Newport, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Relocating to Northern Vermont for work or pleasure, This beautiful, bright and spacious open concept home is fully furnished and totally updated on Lake Memphremagog.
404 Glen Road
404 Glen Road, Newport, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Rental Avail early June.....This Townhouse Style unit is tastefully decorated, bright and spacious with an amazing 3 season porch overlooking the South Bay of Lake Memphremagog, sip your morning coffee overlooking the bay.....
Results within 1 mile of Newport
383 Holbrook Bay Commons
383 Holbrook Bay Commons, Orleans County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Fully furnished 2nd floor condo, with a large deck offering an expansive view of Lake Memphremagog. New kitchen appliances, new flooring in kitchen and bath. Professionally cleaned. Maximum 4 people, for a one year lease, preferred.
Results within 10 miles of Newport
4189 East Hill Road
4189 East Hill Road, Orleans County, VT
1 Bedroom
$900
372 sqft
Adorable 1BR fully furnished apartment available for rent. Are you looking for easy maintenance and quiet living? $900/mo with everything included makes this remodeled apartment very affordable.
99 Chilafoux Road
99 Chilafoux Road, Orleans County, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
Relocating to the area, Short or Long Term rental available.....Furnished, utilities, Internet/Dish included with this rustic country cottage attached to the main house......lots of privacy....
1630 Goodall Road
1630 Goodall Road, Orleans County, VT
1 Bedroom
$995
1064 sqft
"Look No More"...Relocating to VT for a work assignment or a new Teaching Job.....this rental is located in a secluded country setting, yet convenient to surrounding towns.... partially furnished includes all appliances with a washer and dryer....