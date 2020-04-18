All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 29 Campbell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, VT
/
29 Campbell Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:51 PM

29 Campbell Road

29 Campbell Road · (802) 334-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

29 Campbell Road, Newport, VT 05855

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Relocating to VT for a short or long term assignment........ this bright & spacious 1st floor unit has lots of new windows and is conveniently located, close to schools and Hospitals and shopping......This is an all inclusive rental: heat, electric, cable, internet, fully furnished, great kitchen with center island & bar stools, front loading washer and dryer...all the comforts of home and more, great area for all seasons, Hiking, biking, cross country skiing.. both Long & short term avail ...don't delay on this one...Beautiful views of Lake Memphremagog, Avail immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Campbell Road have any available units?
29 Campbell Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Campbell Road have?
Some of 29 Campbell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Campbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
29 Campbell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Campbell Road pet-friendly?
No, 29 Campbell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 29 Campbell Road offer parking?
Yes, 29 Campbell Road does offer parking.
Does 29 Campbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Campbell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Campbell Road have a pool?
No, 29 Campbell Road does not have a pool.
Does 29 Campbell Road have accessible units?
No, 29 Campbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Campbell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Campbell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Campbell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Campbell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29 Campbell Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity