29 Campbell Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave internet access

Relocating to VT for a short or long term assignment........ this bright & spacious 1st floor unit has lots of new windows and is conveniently located, close to schools and Hospitals and shopping......This is an all inclusive rental: heat, electric, cable, internet, fully furnished, great kitchen with center island & bar stools, front loading washer and dryer...all the comforts of home and more, great area for all seasons, Hiking, biking, cross country skiing.. both Long & short term avail ...don't delay on this one...Beautiful views of Lake Memphremagog, Avail immediately