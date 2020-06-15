All apartments in Bennington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

159 Garbrooke Drive

159 Garbrooke Drive · (802) 753-3112 ext. 700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

159 Garbrooke Drive, Bennington, VT 05201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 159 Garbrooke Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
online portal
159 Garbrooke Drive Available 08/01/20 159 Garbrook Dr., Bennington, Vermont 05201 - We appreciate your interest in our rental housing and will do everything we can to make this process as simple as possible. Here is what you need to know!

1. Before viewing any apartment, you must fill out a guest card for prescreening. This can be done by picking the property you are interested in

2. Then you will click view details and once you are brought to the next page you will click Contact Us.

3. Once you complete the guest card, you will get an email to fill out a pre-qualification questionnaire.

4. Once you a complete the pre-qualification questionnaire, a member of our team will reach out to you to find the perfect fit apartment

5. Then you will be directed to complete an application and set up an appointment with you to show the unit.

5. If after visiting a unit you decide that you would like to rent from us, then an online portal will be created for you to pay a $25 screening. We run a credit and background check on each person, over the age of 18, interested in renting from us.

Thank you again for your interest in our rental housing. We hope to provide you with the best housing and customer experience in Southern Vermont. Our mission is accessible quality housing for all Vermonters and we will do whatever it takes to find the right fit for you! Application is only available for individual who has already fill out the Pre-qualification form and have been contacted by out staff!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Garbrooke Drive have any available units?
159 Garbrooke Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 159 Garbrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
159 Garbrooke Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Garbrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 159 Garbrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bennington.
Does 159 Garbrooke Drive offer parking?
No, 159 Garbrooke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 159 Garbrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Garbrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Garbrooke Drive have a pool?
No, 159 Garbrooke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 159 Garbrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 159 Garbrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Garbrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Garbrooke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Garbrooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Garbrooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
