159 Garbrooke Drive Available 08/01/20 159 Garbrook Dr., Bennington, Vermont 05201 - We appreciate your interest in our rental housing and will do everything we can to make this process as simple as possible. Here is what you need to know!



1. Before viewing any apartment, you must fill out a guest card for prescreening. This can be done by picking the property you are interested in



2. Then you will click view details and once you are brought to the next page you will click Contact Us.



3. Once you complete the guest card, you will get an email to fill out a pre-qualification questionnaire.



4. Once you a complete the pre-qualification questionnaire, a member of our team will reach out to you to find the perfect fit apartment



5. Then you will be directed to complete an application and set up an appointment with you to show the unit.



5. If after visiting a unit you decide that you would like to rent from us, then an online portal will be created for you to pay a $25 screening. We run a credit and background check on each person, over the age of 18, interested in renting from us.



Thank you again for your interest in our rental housing. We hope to provide you with the best housing and customer experience in Southern Vermont. Our mission is accessible quality housing for all Vermonters and we will do whatever it takes to find the right fit for you! Application is only available for individual who has already fill out the Pre-qualification form and have been contacted by out staff!



No Pets Allowed



