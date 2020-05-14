716 Dale Avenue - 9.

Amenities

Building recently under new ownership. Unit is totally remodeled with new kitchen counters. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile bathroom. New landscaping, new light fixtures outside, balconies recently painted, parking lot paved and stripped, with more improvements outside to come. Off street parking.



3rd floor apartment in Roanoke CO, Vinton Area. 2 bedrooms 1 bath, balcony, all electric heat and central air, off street parking. No pets allowed. Stove, fridge, disposal. New windows, New doors, New flooring, fresh paint. washer and dryer hook ups, New bathroom, unit is nicely put together.



Security deposit is EITHER first, last, and security deposit OR bonds through flexdeposit the bonds are based on credit and is a sliding scale. Bonds are non refundable, but significantly cheaper, once approved we will send information for the bonds. Bonds are good for 3 years and then have to be purchased again. First month rent is still due with bonds options.



Application fee is $30 per person and are done online after looking at the unit.



Must have renters insurance and provide proof.



All fees are included in rental amount-water fee, pest control fee, trash fee,