Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:19 AM

716 Dale Avenue - 9

716 Dale Ave · (540) 655-0008
Location

716 Dale Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
Vinton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Building recently under new ownership. Unit is totally remodeled with new kitchen counters. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile bathroom. New landscaping, new light fixtures outside, balconies recently painted, parking lot paved and stripped, with more improvements outside to come. Off street parking.

3rd floor apartment in Roanoke CO, Vinton Area. 2 bedrooms 1 bath, balcony, all electric heat and central air, off street parking. No pets allowed. Stove, fridge, disposal. New windows, New doors, New flooring, fresh paint. washer and dryer hook ups, New bathroom, unit is nicely put together.

Security deposit is EITHER first, last, and security deposit OR bonds through flexdeposit the bonds are based on credit and is a sliding scale. Bonds are non refundable, but significantly cheaper, once approved we will send information for the bonds. Bonds are good for 3 years and then have to be purchased again. First month rent is still due with bonds options.

Application fee is $30 per person and are done online after looking at the unit.

Must have renters insurance and provide proof.

All fees are included in rental amount-water fee, pest control fee, trash fee,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 716 Dale Avenue - 9 have any available units?
716 Dale Avenue - 9 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 Dale Avenue - 9 have?
Some of 716 Dale Avenue - 9's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Dale Avenue - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
716 Dale Avenue - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Dale Avenue - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinton.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 716 Dale Avenue - 9 does offer parking.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 9 have a pool?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 9 have accessible units?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Dale Avenue - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Dale Avenue - 9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 Dale Avenue - 9 has units with air conditioning.

