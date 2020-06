Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Vinton - Fabulous end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Very modern feel with several updates. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Patio out back for entertaining. Close to restaurants and shopping. Don't miss this fabulous home.



The monthly rent is $1,200. Please contact Caitlin at 540-989-4556 ext. 28 to schedule a showing.



Pet Policy-No pets.



(RLNE3967010)