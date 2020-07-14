All apartments in Strasburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

206 CANNON COURT

206 Cannon Court · No Longer Available
Location

206 Cannon Court, Strasburg, VA 22657

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 2 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is move-in ready with new carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen has bay window in breakfast nook, lots of cabinet space. Lots of closet space in bedrooms. Family room , laundry room, storage room, and rough in plumb for bathroom on lower level. ***620+ credit scores required for all tenants 18+ years with recent, detailed credit report provided by potential tenant. W2's, background and job history to be checked. Security deposit and first month's rent due. No smoking, no exceptions One small pet may be acceptable. Unit available to tenant July 3, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 CANNON COURT have any available units?
206 CANNON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Strasburg, VA.
What amenities does 206 CANNON COURT have?
Some of 206 CANNON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 CANNON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
206 CANNON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 CANNON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 CANNON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 206 CANNON COURT offer parking?
No, 206 CANNON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 206 CANNON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 CANNON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 CANNON COURT have a pool?
No, 206 CANNON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 206 CANNON COURT have accessible units?
No, 206 CANNON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 206 CANNON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 CANNON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 CANNON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 CANNON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
