206 CANNON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet oven

This 2 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is move-in ready with new carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen has bay window in breakfast nook, lots of cabinet space. Lots of closet space in bedrooms. Family room , laundry room, storage room, and rough in plumb for bathroom on lower level. ***620+ credit scores required for all tenants 18+ years with recent, detailed credit report provided by potential tenant. W2's, background and job history to be checked. Security deposit and first month's rent due. No smoking, no exceptions One small pet may be acceptable. Unit available to tenant July 3, 2020