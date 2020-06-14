2308 Wood Gate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Southwest Roanoke County - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the convenience of living in Southwest County, I-581 and I-81. You will enjoy the "wooded" atmosphere in the community with walking trails and the community pool. This features a living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen with the master bedroom having a private bath and walk in closet. You will enjoy the private patio and storage area. This unit is located on the ground level with water,sewer and trash collection included in the rent. Please call Caitlin Wright to schedule your showing 540-613-2860.

Electric Heat/ Gas Heat with Central Air are the tenants responsibility.



This property is in a HOA with rules that must be followed.



This unit rents for $1050 per month with a $1050 security deposit.



No Pet Property - no exceptions!



(RLNE4625009)