All apartments in Salem
Find more places like 2308 Wood Gate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, VA
/
2308 Wood Gate Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2308 Wood Gate Lane

2308 Wood Gate Lane · (540) 989-4556 ext. 28
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2308 Wood Gate Lane, Salem, VA 24153

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 Wood Gate Lane · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Southwest Roanoke County - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the convenience of living in Southwest County, I-581 and I-81. You will enjoy the "wooded" atmosphere in the community with walking trails and the community pool. This features a living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen with the master bedroom having a private bath and walk in closet. You will enjoy the private patio and storage area. This unit is located on the ground level with water,sewer and trash collection included in the rent. Please call Caitlin Wright to schedule your showing 540-613-2860.
.
Electric Heat/ Gas Heat with Central Air are the tenants responsibility.

This property is in a HOA with rules that must be followed.

This unit rents for $1050 per month with a $1050 security deposit.

No Pet Property - no exceptions!

(RLNE4625009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Wood Gate Lane have any available units?
2308 Wood Gate Lane has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2308 Wood Gate Lane have?
Some of 2308 Wood Gate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Wood Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Wood Gate Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Wood Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Wood Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 2308 Wood Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 2308 Wood Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Wood Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Wood Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Wood Gate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Wood Gate Lane has a pool.
Does 2308 Wood Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 2308 Wood Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Wood Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Wood Gate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Wood Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2308 Wood Gate Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2308 Wood Gate Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive
Salem, VA 24153
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave
Salem, VA 24153

Similar Pages

Salem 2 BedroomsSalem Apartments with Balcony
Salem Apartments with ParkingSalem Apartments with Pool
Salem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VAForest, VADaleville, VARadford, VA
Lexington, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VA
Christiansburg, VABlacksburg, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Roanoke CollegeJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity