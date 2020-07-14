All apartments in Roanoke
The Cove at Peter’s Creek

3836 Panorama Ave NW · (434) 661-2913
Location

3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24017
South Washington Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath-1

$645

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath-1

$745

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cove at Peter’s Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem. Only minutes from downtown shopping and restaurants. Come and visit us today and find out why we're Roanoke's Best Kept Secret!

(RLNE1855196)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 Holding Deposit -- Up to wo month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: German shepherds, Pit bulls, Stafford Terriers, Doberman, Akitas, Rottweiler, Wolf hybrids. 75lb weight limit per pet.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cove at Peter’s Creek have any available units?
The Cove at Peter’s Creek offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $645 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $745. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cove at Peter’s Creek have?
Some of The Cove at Peter’s Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cove at Peter’s Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Cove at Peter’s Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cove at Peter’s Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cove at Peter’s Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Cove at Peter’s Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Cove at Peter’s Creek offers parking.
Does The Cove at Peter’s Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Cove at Peter’s Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cove at Peter’s Creek have a pool?
No, The Cove at Peter’s Creek does not have a pool.
Does The Cove at Peter’s Creek have accessible units?
Yes, The Cove at Peter’s Creek has accessible units.
Does The Cove at Peter’s Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cove at Peter’s Creek has units with dishwashers.
