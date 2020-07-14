All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like Northridge Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, VA
/
Northridge Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Northridge Village

5204 Lancelot Ln NW · (434) 771-0369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA 24019
Peachtree-Norwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2BR / 1 BA Garden-1

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2BR / 1.5 BA Townhome-1

$795

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3BR / 1.5 BA Townhome-1

$895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northridge Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
playground
-

(RLNE1855199)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 Holding Deposit -- Up to two month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: German shepherds, Pit bulls, Stafford Terriers, Doberman, Akitas, Rottweiler, Wolf hybrids. 75lb weight limit.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northridge Village have any available units?
Northridge Village offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $725 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $895. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does Northridge Village have?
Some of Northridge Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northridge Village currently offering any rent specials?
Northridge Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northridge Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Northridge Village is pet friendly.
Does Northridge Village offer parking?
Yes, Northridge Village offers parking.
Does Northridge Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northridge Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northridge Village have a pool?
Yes, Northridge Village has a pool.
Does Northridge Village have accessible units?
Yes, Northridge Village has accessible units.
Does Northridge Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northridge Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Northridge Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln
Roanoke, VA 24018
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave
Roanoke, VA 24016
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast
Roanoke, VA 24012
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln
Roanoke, VA 24018
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW
Roanoke, VA 24017

Similar Pages

Roanoke 2 BedroomsRoanoke Apartments with Balcony
Roanoke Apartments with ParkingRoanoke Dog Friendly Apartments
Roanoke Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VADaleville, VARadford, VA
Lexington, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VA
Christiansburg, VABlacksburg, VADanville, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson College of Health SciencesVirginia Western Community College
Central Virginia Community CollegeRoanoke College
Liberty University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity