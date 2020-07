Amenities

dishwasher all utils included air conditioning microwave internet access furnished

FURNISHED studio apt in Old SW; utilities + Wi-Fi included! - **AVAILABLE mid-July 2020**



FURNISHED studio apartment with approx. 750 sq ft. Kitchen with dishwasher & microwave with plenty of counterspace. Central air & gas heat. All utilities included plus access to guest wi-fi. Entrance located at rear of house and apartment is in basement. Common laundry available.



**Credit check with 625+ score required prior to showing appointment*

**$40 application fee, $650 Security Deposit

**NO PETS**

**No Smoking



Park Place REALTORS

445 Elm Ave SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

www.PPRVA.com



