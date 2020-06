Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge. Closet in living room for storage as well. This unit is all electric heat and central air. Off street parking. Small patio area in back. Washer and dryer hook up.



Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer, a $5 monthly trash fee, and $5 monthly pest control fee included in $725 amount.



Tenant has option on deposit of first and last month's rent and SD deposit OR purchase of Bonds through Assurant.



Tenant must purchase and keep renters insurance as well and provide proof.



Small pet possible with owner approval pet deposit and pet rent.